After a long hiatus, our game is back! And now with even more power!
Here's the list of things we've done:
Many improvements have been made;
Additions of new maps/locations to explore;
New items have arrived!
New enemies (we have ugly ones and cute ones);
Visual and mechanical fixes (it took a lot of work, steamsad);
Dialogue improvements and translations;
Boss improvements and fixes;
Overall, it was a cluster of small details made, redone, revised, adapted, and improved that we brought!
There's still a lot to come! But for now, we're taking it one step at a time!
See you soon....
Changed files in this update