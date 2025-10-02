 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214598 Edited 2 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a long hiatus, our game is back! And now with even more power!

Here's the list of things we've done:

  • Many improvements have been made;

  • Additions of new maps/locations to explore;

  • New items have arrived!

  • New enemies (we have ugly ones and cute ones);

  • Visual and mechanical fixes (it took a lot of work, steamsad);

  • Dialogue improvements and translations;

  • Boss improvements and fixes;

Overall, it was a cluster of small details made, redone, revised, adapted, and improved that we brought!

There's still a lot to come! But for now, we're taking it one step at a time!

See you soon....

