After a long hiatus, our game is back! And now with even more power!

Here's the list of things we've done:

Many improvements have been made;

Additions of new maps/locations to explore;

New items have arrived!

New enemies (we have ugly ones and cute ones);

Visual and mechanical fixes (it took a lot of work, steamsad);

Dialogue improvements and translations;

Boss improvements and fixes;

Overall, it was a cluster of small details made, redone, revised, adapted, and improved that we brought!

There's still a lot to come! But for now, we're taking it one step at a time!

See you soon....