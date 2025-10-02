Hello Community!

Our latest Hotfix 1.0.2 is now live.

The following fixes apply to the PC version of the game.

Fixed an issue where player movement could break on ladders in certain cases.

Resolved a bug that sometimes caused players to lose weapon functionality after interacting with Fuel Rods or throwing grenades.

Corrected subtitles being cut off during specific dialogue sequences.

Improved camera transitions when exiting terminals, power boxes, and ladders.

Lastly, if you’re experiencing any issues or have feedback, please check out our FAQ first. If you still can’t find a solution, feel free to reach out to us at support@survios.com, and we’ll assist you directly.

Thank you for your continued support and patience!

Survios