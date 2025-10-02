 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214512 Edited 2 October 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Community!

Our latest Hotfix 1.0.2 is now live.

The following fixes apply to the PC version of the game.

  • Fixed an issue where player movement could break on ladders in certain cases.

  • Resolved a bug that sometimes caused players to lose weapon functionality after interacting with Fuel Rods or throwing grenades.

  • Corrected subtitles being cut off during specific dialogue sequences.

  • Improved camera transitions when exiting terminals, power boxes, and ladders.

Lastly, if you’re experiencing any issues or have feedback, please check out our FAQ first. If you still can’t find a solution, feel free to reach out to us at support@survios.com, and we’ll assist you directly.

Thank you for your continued support and patience!
Survios

