Hey everyone,



Here is a big patch implementing some big improvements to difficulty and Stratha pursuers. Furthermore, it also fixes some major bugs.



---



Fixes

* Fix some scenarios that had issues with ropes.

* Make lunge usable infinitely many times per turn.

* Examination panel no longer closes whenever a turn ends. It now, however, closes when the examined enemy dies.

* Fix malfunctioning Effective Employer. Only the base of the tactic functioned properly. A bug introduced in 0.8.27.

* Insights Forager, Field Collector, Salvager and Resourceful did not work properly. Now they do, increasing gains of Provision/Gold/Materials etc. as expected.

* The time in game (used for injuries and some other things) is now independent from frame rate (previously, the higher frame rate, the quicker time passed).



---



Balance and Design

* Cruel now scales up in difficulty over zones. Every zone increases enemy strength by 10%, resulting in an accumulating 10% increase in enemy strength for each zone. (10% for deepwoods, 20% for outlands). Indifferent also scales up with each zone, but only at a rate of 5%.

* The size of the enemy group the algorithm tries to put you against is reduced by 20% on Merciful (if the game previously made you fight 5 units, you will now fight 4 instead. Same enemy strength, however.)

* Reduced rewards from Pursuer event.

* Reduced the Stratha Knowledge Insight speed increase from 35% to 20%

* Nerfed Rally Chain per unit from 3 increase per unit to 2 per unit.

* Stratha now waits after they have been beaten in combat when catching up to the player. This gives you some time to escape their grasp.

* Stratha capture tiles at a 20% slower speed in Merciful.

* Stratha Controlled nodes (pursuer nodes) become progressively harder to beat when you have beaten them previously. This resets when you escape their grasp. Do not test your luck against them too many times -- you will be crushed!



---



Content

* Added improved Stratha Scout idle animations.



As always, many of these changes come directly from feedback.



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games