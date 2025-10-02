A few improvements and bugfixes



Improvements:

- Gas cloud are now static Point of Interests visible on the holomap. There are larger.

- Smoke vfx on system refactor: it now works on static entity and is optimized



#6672 Issue with pirate factions being lost

#6686 Game option removed from the starting option menu.

#6685 #6688 Player customization UI issues from the character creation menu.

#6679 Color picker validate button is invisible.