A few improvements and bugfixes
Improvements:
- Gas cloud are now static Point of Interests visible on the holomap. There are larger.
- Smoke vfx on system refactor: it now works on static entity and is optimized
#6672 Issue with pirate factions being lost
#6686 Game option removed from the starting option menu.
#6685 #6688 Player customization UI issues from the character creation menu.
#6679 Color picker validate button is invisible.
[New build - DEFAULT] 25w40a: Bugfixes and improvements
