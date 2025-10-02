 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214466
Update notes via Steam Community
A few improvements and bugfixes

Improvements:
- Gas cloud are now static Point of Interests visible on the holomap. There are larger.
- Smoke vfx on system refactor: it now works on static entity and is optimized

#6672 Issue with pirate factions being lost
#6686 Game option removed from the starting option menu.
#6685 #6688 Player customization UI issues from the character creation menu.
#6679 Color picker validate button is invisible.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
