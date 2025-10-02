 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214453 Edited 2 October 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a quick fix for controller users.

- Fixed an issue where the prototype menu was not compatible with controllers
- Fixed an issue where controller users could not return to the prototype menu
- You can now select UI elements by pressing A (Controller)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4049532
Linux Depot 4049533
