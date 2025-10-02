Just a quick fix for controller users.
- Fixed an issue where the prototype menu was not compatible with controllers
- Fixed an issue where controller users could not return to the prototype menu
- You can now select UI elements by pressing A (Controller)
Pre-Alpha 0.0.1.1: Controller on menu patch
