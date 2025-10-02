 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214425 Edited 2 October 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • ✨ Added a glowing button to the Quest Tracker for better visibility

  • 🚐 Fixed a bug where the Van would not spawn at Bay Express after sleeping

  • 🚦 AI cars stuck in traffic are now reset to their origin position

  • 🛣️ AI cars now properly drive on the right side of their lane

  • 🌞 Extended daytime – enjoy longer days in Courier Bay

