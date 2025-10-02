This is the final major update for Early Access. Your opinions, data, and bravery are needed now more than ever.
Changelog
THE SHIP
Added Side Dash with invincibility frames.
Added slight homing assist to charge shot.
Added visual indicator when damaged.
Added unique pop-up messages when picking up power-up crystals.
Fixed velocity calculation on orange power-up missiles.
ENEMIES
Stealth Bomber has higher drop rate of mines when under it.
Mines trigger faster and have smaller clouds with improved dissipation visual.
Added new Martyr type cube to all factions. Integrated them to campaign.
Heavy Cubes shoot faster.
Changed enemy projectiles to be able to damaged their fellow cubes.
All Bosses (except Purple faction's boss) have been given new attacks and/or low health ramp-up conditions. Along with minor visual and audio improvements.
Lowered health of all Bosses and Mini-Bosses. (In campaign and endless mode.)
Cubes spawned by defeating Mini-Bosses now have a 50% chance to be Martyr cubes.
Added unique hit sound when struck by lasers.
Fixed bug that caused slow-motion effect to last longer than intended.
Fixed bug that caused Mini-Bosses to spawn themselves when defeated.
Fixed positioning of lasers on Laser Cubes.
Fixed lasers damaging fellow cubes.
ENDLESS MODE
Added score gain for basic cubes.
Changed score gain from defeating Mini-Bosses to 250 points and Bosses to 500 points.
Randomized start time of day.
Added Endless mode exclusive Rainbow Martyr cube.
Added Endless mode exclusive power-up. The power-up crystal can be obtained randomly from defeating Rainbow enemies, Mini-Bosses, and Bosses in Endless mode.
Added new retry screen when getting a new highscore.
Halved time for music tracks to change in Endless mode.
Fixed bug causing music tracks to not play consistently.
GENERAL
Updated control menu.
Fixed bug causing debuff sound effects to play whenever struck by attacks that can cause the debuff regardless of if it actually causes it.
Added force feedback to controllers when affected by shut-down debuff.
Updated version indicator to v.0.9.0.
Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update. Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000, tofeelpain.
