This is the final major update for Early Access. Your opinions, data, and bravery are needed now more than ever.

Changelog

THE SHIP

Added unique pop-up messages when picking up power-up crystals.

ENEMIES

Stealth Bomber has higher drop rate of mines when under it.

Mines trigger faster and have smaller clouds with improved dissipation visual.

Added new Martyr type cube to all factions. Integrated them to campaign.

Heavy Cubes shoot faster.

Changed enemy projectiles to be able to damaged their fellow cubes.

All Bosses (except Purple faction's boss) have been given new attacks and/or low health ramp-up conditions. Along with minor visual and audio improvements.

Lowered health of all Bosses and Mini-Bosses. (In campaign and endless mode.)

Cubes spawned by defeating Mini-Bosses now have a 50% chance to be Martyr cubes.

Added unique hit sound when struck by lasers.

Fixed bug that caused slow-motion effect to last longer than intended.

Fixed bug that caused Mini-Bosses to spawn themselves when defeated.