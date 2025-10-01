Community Maps, Charms, and More

[ ARMORY ]

Added Missing Link Community Charms collection featuring 23 new charms created by Counter-Strike Workshop community artists.

Added Dr. Boom Charms collection featuring 22 new charms.

Added 2025 Community Stickers collection featuring 29 new stickers created by Counter-Strike Workshop community artists.

Added Sugarface 2 Stickers collection featuring 9 new stickers with the Sugarface theme.

Removed Gallery Case, Graphic Collection, and Character Craft stickers from The Armory.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Death count in scoreboard will now increment when players die to C4 bomb detonation.

Limited Zeus-x27 kill streak bonus in deathmatch.

Fixed incorrect pixel offset for greater than one pixel width sniper scope.

Added inaccuracy representation in sniper scopes.

Keychains will now slightly jolt when a player makes an audible footstep sound.

[ SPECTATING ]

Added support on select maps for new spectator camera transitions that follow the shortest path through the level to the next spectator target player.

In-game loadout of spectated player will auto-close at the end of the match.

In-game loadout of spectated player will now show wear and pattern of gloves.

[ MAPS ]

Removed community maps Jura, Grail, Dogtown, and Brewery from all game modes.

Added community maps Palacio and Golden to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.

Added community maps Rooftop and Transit to Wingman mode.

Ancient / Shoots Various player clipping fixes.



[ MISC ]

Minor adjustments to MAC-10 and R8 Revolver skinning.

Fixed a crash for missing bullet impact effects.

Added deformers (lattice deformer and simple bend deformer) to Workshop Tools - Hammer.

Re-enabled example content in train_zoo using lattice and bend deformers.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]

Updated general error handling for methods. An exception will be thrown when the method is invoked with an incorrect 'this' value. An error will be logged and a default value that matches the declared return type will be returned when the method is invoked with unsupported arguments.

Improved performance of handling Vector, QAngle, and Color values as arguments and return values.

When interpreting a Color argument, rgba values will be clamped to a maximum of 255.

Added an overload for each of the following methods that accepts a single object holding all parameters. Deprecated the previous overload. Instance.DebugScreenText Instance.DebugLine Instance.DebugBox Instance.DebugSphere Instance.EntFireAtName Instance.EntFireAtTarget Entity.Teleport

Changed all callbacks to accept a single object holding all parameters.

Added Instance.OnScriptReload

Deprecated Instance.OnReload and Instance.OnBeforeReload

Added Instance.TraceLine

Added Instance.TraceSphere

Added Instance.TraceBox

Added Instance.TraceBullet

Deprecated Instance.GetTraceHit

Added Instance.OnPlayerReset

Added Instance.OnBeforePlayerDamage

Added Instance.OnPlayerDamage

Added Instance.OnPlayerJump

Added Instance.OnPlayerLand

Added Instance.OnGunReload

Added Instance.OnBulletImpact

Added Instance.OnPlayerPing

Added Instance.OnGrenadeBounce

Added Instance.OnKnifeAttack

Added Instance.IsFreezePeriod

Added Entity.GetOwner

Added Entity.SetOwner

Added Entity.GetParent

Added Entity.SetParent

Added Entity.IsAlive

Added Entity.IsWorld

Added Entity.TakeDamage

Added CSPlayerPawn.DropWeapon

Added CSWeaponData.GetDamage

Added CSWeaponData.GetRange

Added CSWeaponData.GetRangeModifier

Added CSWeaponData.GetPenetration

Let's get right into it. Today's update features new Wingman and Competitive community maps, along with brand new charms (including community designs), stickers, and more.

Community Maps

From the mines of Golden to the moving train in Transit, we've got four new Community maps for you to check out. Golden and Palacio have been added to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes, and Rooftop and Transit have been added to Wingman.

New Armory Content

It's a lil' HE grenade... for your gun. It doesn't explode, but it sure is charming. Introducing the all new Dr. Boom Charms, now available in the Armory.

A few months ago we added charms to the workshop, and you responded. For some insight into the creative and occasionally twisted minds of the CS2 community, check out the Missing Link Community Charms in the Armory.

Speaking of community designs, the Armory now features two brand new sticker collections, including the return of Sugarface!