 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20214251 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Card images updated.

Bug Fixes:

  • Adventure mode Saving fixes.

  • Deck syncing issues.

  • Adventure mode opp gear.

  • Unity security patch update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3464931
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3464932
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3464933
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link