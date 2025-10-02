Knights,
There’s a new minor patch (v1.2.2) out now:
Improvements
Improved the leaderboard’s registration of scores
Fixes
Fixed ‘Kill X Demons’ achievements not firing correctly
Fixed "Swiftshade" typo
