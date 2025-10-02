 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214154 Edited 2 October 2025 – 00:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Knights,

There’s a new minor patch (v1.2.2) out now:

Improvements

  • Improved the leaderboard’s registration of scores

Fixes

  • Fixed ‘Kill X Demons’ achievements not firing correctly

  • Fixed "Swiftshade" typo

Changed files in this update

