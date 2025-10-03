Hello, Millennia folks! Update 8 is here, and with it, a host of bugfixes, localization updates, and some added mod support.

You can find the full patch notes here: (link)

With this patch, we are sadly coming to the end of an age. This will be the final patch for Millennia, thanks to C Prompt for their work and support of this game. We at Paradox will no longer be active on community platforms for Millennia, but you can continue counting on us for support needs, and the game will remain available to play indefinitely.

We want to thank all of you for joining us on this journey, to everyone who played and supported our game. You've been with us from the dawn of Ancient Worlds through your wildest Atomic Ambitions, and it's been an experience for the ages.

We hope to see you again in a future era - and may you always prosper!



Sincerely,

Katten (Former Millennia Community Manager)