1 October 2025 Build 20214065 Edited 1 October 2025 – 23:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Good evening everyone, hope you're all doing well ^^ Here's another patch with another small batch of bug fixes 👀

  • Fixed some return-to-map inconsistencies when beating the Level 5 boss as the unlockable character rather than Flame (in other words you teleported to the wrong location)
  • Fixed a bug where completing the level 5 boss as the unlockable character could cause a bug where revisiting the boss or any after would instantly kill the next main boss you fought
  • Fixed a cutscene that would play while as the unlockable character that shouldn't have played (I think I got them all this time lol)
  • Fixed a bug where revisiting the level 3 boss would sometimes not spawn the boss and you would have to quit out of the level due to a softlock


I believe that's it for this one.

You should see the new version info 1.1.31.1573 in the game titlebar and on the title screen.

Thanks as always for your support and feedback!

