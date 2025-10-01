Fixed some return-to-map inconsistencies when beating the Level 5 boss as the unlockable character rather than Flame (in other words you teleported to the wrong location)



Fixed a bug where completing the level 5 boss as the unlockable character could cause a bug where revisiting the boss or any after would instantly kill the next main boss you fought



Fixed a cutscene that would play while as the unlockable character that shouldn't have played (I think I got them all this time lol)



Fixed a bug where revisiting the level 3 boss would sometimes not spawn the boss and you would have to quit out of the level due to a softlock



Good evening everyone, hope you're all doing well ^^ Here's another patch with another small batch of bug fixes 👀I believe that's it for this one.You should see the new version info 1.1.31.1573 in the game titlebar and on the title screen.Thanks as always for your support and feedback!