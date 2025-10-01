The first part of the visual update is here! Many of the overworld sprites have been replaced with unique, higher-quality renditions.



There are still some default RPGMaker overworld sprites, but the next update will replace absolutely all of them, along with visual improvements for the battle scenes.



While this update is mostly visually focused, there are still many other kinds of changes, like major tutorial changes!



But that's all for this update. Here's the patch notes:



Content

-New skills for Hye

-New skill for Isidora



Visual/Audio

-Touched up title screen art

-New enemy sprites

-Several New character sprites

-Several new portraits

-Improved environment sprites



Fixes/Adjustments

-Touched up tutorials

-General scene fixes

-Major writing changes and fixes

-Various fixes due to plugin change

-Fixed collision issues during the scene outside the warehouse

-Fixed an event giving the wrong item in the warehouse

-"Zap" Skills have been renamed to "Shock."

-"Mass" Skills have been renamed to "Multi."

