A significant amount of co-op (and solo) playtesting data has been acquired! Here are the following changes.



////FIXES////////////////////////////////////

- Having a KO'd friend when finishing a boss fight no longer makes them unable to be switched in solo play

- Space Jumping (where off camera player turns into a star and follows the player with camera control) can no longer be spammed resulting in an obnoxiously loud sound

- Made Auravasic Bomb and Dream Machine a lot more stable so that they stop crashing the game so frequently





////CHANGES////////////////////////////////////

- P2 can no longer leave by holding character switching button (so that they don't accidentally leave while attempting a revive)

- Switching characters in co-op is disabled! This may be controversial, but I found it to be really hectic to follow along as P2 if/when the character switch button was pressed, especially on accident which was somewhat common

- Reduced Acro's surface tech frames from 20 to 4

- Reduced Hemi's surface tech frames from 20 to 18