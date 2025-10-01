 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20214011 Edited 2 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A significant amount of co-op (and solo) playtesting data has been acquired! Here are the following changes.

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Having a KO'd friend when finishing a boss fight no longer makes them unable to be switched in solo play
- Space Jumping (where off camera player turns into a star and follows the player with camera control) can no longer be spammed resulting in an obnoxiously loud sound
- Made Auravasic Bomb and Dream Machine a lot more stable so that they stop crashing the game so frequently


////CHANGES////////////////////////////////////
- P2 can no longer leave by holding character switching button (so that they don't accidentally leave while attempting a revive)
- Switching characters in co-op is disabled! This may be controversial, but I found it to be really hectic to follow along as P2 if/when the character switch button was pressed, especially on accident which was somewhat common
- Reduced Acro's surface tech frames from 20 to 4
- Reduced Hemi's surface tech frames from 20 to 18

