Dev Update – LETALIS

Adding more content



Balancing and fine-tuning mechanics



Improving performance



Expanding customization and settings, so everyone can play in the way that feels most comfortable.



What’s New?

Boss Fights: Still a work in progress, but some bosses now fight back with more than just tons of HP.



Team Menu: Improved, including a clearer Swap Letalis button.



Loot System: You can now equip Loot items to boost your Letalis. More unique skills for Loot are in the works.



Delfos: New hints have been added at Delfos to help solve secrets that no one has uncovered in the past two years! We’ve also included a code that lets you change your hero’s colors and start with extra Crowns. (And if answering 100 questions feels like too much, you can always join us on Discord and ask directly).



New Perk – X-Death: No spoilers.



Rank Up as a Perk: Works not on the equipped Letalis, but on both in the Rest slots. Almost sure I forgot to update the NPC dialogue :facepalm:.



Templars’ Best Weapons: Shield replaced with Spear. Match Skills updated.



Cemetery Castle Puzzle: Fixed a hidden reward.



Camera Quest: It’s finally working! We still plan to polish and enhance the experience.



The Lonely Samurai: Renamed, and his quest now has an “ending".



Griffins: Now tied to a quest.



Dragon Knight Quest: Improved (still not 100% happy with it).



Orc Leader Quest: Reward can now be achieved regardless of path chosen.



Circus Clown: Now waiting with a reward for your help.



Scylla Fight: Requires items instead of a sacrifice.



Kammuth Dungeon: Finally available! Now requires combats instead of deaths to access.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKl8LCe7ziQ Medusa’s Dungeon: Now available.



Ravens Quest: Now available.



Duck Quest: Removed — since we’re aiming to leave Early Access soon, don’t worry if you missed it, you didn’t lose anything important.



Vault Quest: I'm sure nobody saw this one coming.



Recruitable Letalis: Fixed the problem were they got lost after recruitment.



Rabbiwatt: second promotion is should work now.



Dung Stick NPC: Appears later in-game to avoid confusing new players.



Otiosus NPC: Now appears after clearing your first Colosseum.



Skull Keys: Now available for purchase at Topo Town.



Intro/Tutorial Improvements: Ongoing (never-ending task).



Sidebar Hints: Best Weapons hints now work properly at the shop.



More Letalis Added: Not all are available yet.



Community Bugfixes: Tons of typos and reported issues fixed.



And probably more… I wasn’t the best at keeping track.



What’s Next?

After Game Content – including managing your own Colosseum



Achievements – new ones + fixes/reworks for existing ones



Medals – requirement reworks



Team Menu – further improvements



Combat Technics – multiple skill effects (like Bleed + Stun actually working, not just in the description)



Item Menu – option to inspect items



Community Weapons – Weapons created by the Community are now in the game, though a dedicated chest for them hasn’t been added yet.



Story Menu – option to inspect elements



Mini-map – fully navigable



Controls & Input Recognition – proper button mapping depending on controller/keyboard/device



Steam Deck – fix aspect ratio issues



Options Menu – more settings, including key config



Audio – Music + SFX, with option to switch between “8-bit” or “Modern”



After Game – it is twice, because it is a lot!



New Game+ – unlocked by completing certain After Game tasks



Somtimes Hoof is showing up as a weapon instead of a loot item.



Some Gear Skills are not working properly.



Windowed Mode: Switching to windowed mode may affect camera zoom



Steam Deck: Sidebar is not fully visible



Directional Bug: Player sometimes faces the wrong direction after entering a new area



Scene Transitions: Brief flicker where player appears during fade-to-black



Boulder Movement: Boulders may visibly shift when re-entering a location





I can’t explain the joy of finally getting LETALIS stable enough to update again!For those who don’t know, we’re just two people working part-time on this project. Both of us have families, day jobs and well... life happens. That means the project sometimes gets delayed more than we’d like. This isn’t an excuse, just a bit of context on why updates can take time. Our goal is always to deliver the best possible version of LETALIS as we move from Early Access to Full Release; We won’t move to full release until all the features we planned are in place.It’s been two months since our last update.We won a Best Pixel Art award at IDA!An for the game, a lot has changed behind the scenes (even if not everything is immediately visible), and believe me, progress has been made. We couldn’t test this build as thoroughly as we would have liked, so as always, we hope no one runs into critical bugs and we trust in your reports to help us squash anything that slips through. The game is infinitely better thanks to this community. ❤️From now on, we’ll do our best to keep updates more regular. At this stage, our main focus is:Feel free to reach out to us anytime here on Steam or in our Discord channel. We’d love to hear from you!