Tweaks & updates
- Completely redesigned Spacejack from the ground up (new rules & new graphics)
- Allowed crew to eat drengs to heal illness
- Prevented illness and addiction until after leaving home system
- Subalt, ird ore & trees now look more varied on entities
- Hovering a fruiting plant now shows whether it's lithrated or parched
- Swapped the + for H on the MazeBase HUD to match the pickups
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed addicted crew members making other crew members ill
- Fixed render bug when viewing info on crater edges
- Fixed missing centre catchment highlight on mines
- Fixed system flag on cosmos
Changed files in this update