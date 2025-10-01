 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20213839 Edited 1 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.144 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Completely redesigned Spacejack from the ground up (new rules & new graphics)
  • Allowed crew to eat drengs to heal illness
  • Prevented illness and addiction until after leaving home system
  • Subalt, ird ore & trees now look more varied on entities
  • Hovering a fruiting plant now shows whether it's lithrated or parched
  • Swapped the + for H on the MazeBase HUD to match the pickups


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed addicted crew members making other crew members ill
  • Fixed render bug when viewing info on crater edges
  • Fixed missing centre catchment highlight on mines
  • Fixed system flag on cosmos

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 662003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link