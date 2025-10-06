NEW CHAMPIONS

Dracula (Mystic)

Cut down in a battle that should have meant his end, Vlad Tepes Dracula was infected with vampirism and rose again with darker powers. Growing in power over the centuries, Dracula now rules as the Voivode of the Vampire Nation. Though he plays the role of a refined leader, his thirst for blood and violence will never truly be sated.





Franken-Castle (Skill)

The Punisher met a grisly end and was finally allowed to rest in peace. Unfortunately his rest is cut short as he roars to life on Doctor Michael Morbius' operating table. Frank was re-assembled to help The Legion of Monsters protect Monster Metropolis and its denizens from would-be monster hunters. Franken-Castle now continues his crusade for vengeance deep into his undeath.





CHAMPION UPDATES





Super-Skrull has seen a recent update! Check our blog and socials for more info!





NEW QUESTS AND EVENTS







Saga - Founders’ War

An eternal midnight has fallen as the first sign of the approaching dangers. Soon Imperiosa shall arrive and the fate of the Founders, Eidols, and Battlerealm itself shall be revealed.

During this Saga, collect and open new Minion Crystals for a chance to acquire a 7-Star Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)!







Event Quest - Children Of The Night

As a strange dusk falls over The Contest, monsters who go bump in the night are crawling from their shadows. One of those monsters, Count Dracula, is hoping to assist other creatures in crisis. Sinister science, chilling creations and hairy situations await. Will The Summoner find they’ve bitten off more than they can chew?







Side Quest - Summoned Symbiote’s Adventure Time Incursions Event

Everyone’s favorite Summoned Symbiote is returning! Gather a synergistic symbiote team with the Summoned Symbiote at the helm, and venture into Incursions for a new 30 Zone experience tailored around your lovable pal.







Side Quest - Hunger and Cure Realm Events

An insatiable Hunger has afflicted The Battlerealm. You have the means to fight back and expunge all traces of the Hunger. But will you? It’s time to pick a side! Take part in competing Realm Events to earn Peak Milestone rewards and determine a future reward for all participants.







Limited Edition: First Appearance Champions

New cosmetics! Limited Edition Champions are rare collectibles that will alter Champion portraits with updated visual effects. The first of these Champions are called “First Appearance”, and will be available exclusively for 7-Star Featured Champions in their Pre-Release Bundles and first Featured Crystal runs for a limited time. Good luck!







Battlegrounds Anniversary Season

Battlegrounds is 3 years old! Join in the celebrations and take part in a new and limited Solo Event. Make sure to utilize your Elders Marks this Season because starting with Season 34, we will be deprecating Elders Marks in place of some new and exciting changes! Stay tuned for more info soon.







Spider-Man’s Amazing Realm Tour Alliance Super Season & Daily Bugle Bounty Missions

A great way to keep your neighborhood friendly is to join an ALLIANCE! To get all the rewards Spider-Man has planned ensure you’ve joined an Alliance then take part in Solo Objectives, a Realm Event, a Log-in Calendar and brand new Daily Bugle Bounty Missions to bag yourself and your Alliance-mates some amazing rewards!







Story Act 6 Rework

Story Act 6 has received a rework in order to make it a more surmountable and lucrative challenge. Featuring a reduction in Signature Levels, Buff Node simplification, tuning adjustments for The Champion and The Grandmaster, and better rewards, there has never been a better time to test your might in Act 6!







Imperiosa Eidol Chase

The final Eidol chase is upon us! Throughout the Founders’ War Saga, collect Invade Essence in order to acquire Imperiosa.







Relics