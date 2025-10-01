 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20213637 Edited 1 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Save data should be a bit more robust, with added backups and a change of technical system. In theory it should now prevent data loss if the game crashes unexpectedly.


If you have recently suffered lost save data prior to this update, please reach out to me via Discord or Email, and I can help to try and recover your progress.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
macOS Depot 3361512
