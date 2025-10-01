Save data should be a bit more robust, with added backups and a change of technical system. In theory it should now prevent data loss if the game crashes unexpectedly.
If you have recently suffered lost save data prior to this update, please reach out to me via Discord or Email, and I can help to try and recover your progress.
Patch v1.1.0.4 - Improved save system
