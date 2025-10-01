BUG FIXES

Quest tasks that require a specific map are now properly completed if the player extracts back to innards or proceeds to the next tunnel / region.

Fixed issue where large items in a player’s rig (water barrels, rig equipment, etc.) could just suddenly disappear.

A potential issue where the Innards Drone Lift to the Shooting Range would become unusable after its manufacture was fixed.

Consecutive explosions from cluster grenades should no longer cause unintentionally large impulses / radial forces.

Having water bots will no longer potentially give the player a personal quarters health buff. Conversely, having an upgraded personal quarters will properly give the player its health buff.

Fixed issues where the option to enable / disable the HUD would conflict with the option(s) for HUD fade.

Leaning left or right in ADS / 1st person will no longer conflict with / potentially trigger a loot interaction if close to a container.

Orga Mechs in tunnels will no longer randomly walk in circles at times.