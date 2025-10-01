 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20213610 Edited 1 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.1 is now live. Please see below for details!

Update 8.1

  • Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

    • TUNING ADJUSTMENTS / IMPROVEMENTS

      • Tweaked the drop rates for components required for drone manufacture.

      • Adjusted the radar tower hack timers and events so they last longer. The further down the tunnel system the region is, the longer the event lasts when triggered.

      • Adjusted audio treatments / mixes in several tunnel locations.

    • BUG FIXES

      • Quest tasks that require a specific map are now properly completed if the player extracts back to innards or proceeds to the next tunnel / region.

      • Fixed issue where large items in a player’s rig (water barrels, rig equipment, etc.) could just suddenly disappear.

      • A potential issue where the Innards Drone Lift to the Shooting Range would become unusable after its manufacture was fixed.

      • Consecutive explosions from cluster grenades should no longer cause unintentionally large impulses / radial forces.

      • Having water bots will no longer potentially give the player a personal quarters health buff. Conversely, having an upgraded personal quarters will properly give the player its health buff.

      • Fixed issues where the option to enable / disable the HUD would conflict with the option(s) for HUD fade.

      • Leaning left or right in ADS / 1st person will no longer conflict with / potentially trigger a loot interaction if close to a container.

      • Orga Mechs in tunnels will no longer randomly walk in circles at times.

      • Using ADS / 1st person with some grenade launchers no longer potentially makes its optic / scope disappear.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2828861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link