patch v0.9.4b
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added jobs manager in Lumen port
- Changed Lumen port layout
- Fixed buy state UI
- Added house preview
- Added menu location to current residence
- Fixed camera angle clamp on horse
- Fixed mouse cursor visibility
- Fixed Data reset bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3602151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update