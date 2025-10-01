 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20213593
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added jobs manager in Lumen port
- Changed Lumen port layout
- Fixed buy state UI
- Added house preview
- Added menu location to current residence
- Fixed camera angle clamp on horse
- Fixed mouse cursor visibility
- Fixed Data reset bug

