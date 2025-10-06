* Spooky season brings a special Halloween Lumberjack costume to the Pro Shop
* Plus, don't forget to pick up a sleeve of Halloween Chainsaw balls
* Fall also means the County Fair Showdown is back for a 6th year
* U.S. or Europe Team? Find out in the Virtual Ryder Cup live championship this month
* And as always, we've squashed many bugs
1.193.0 Release Notes
