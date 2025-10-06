 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20213500 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Spooky season brings a special Halloween Lumberjack costume to the Pro Shop
* Plus, don't forget to pick up a sleeve of Halloween Chainsaw balls
* Fall also means the County Fair Showdown is back for a 6th year
* U.S. or Europe Team? Find out in the Virtual Ryder Cup live championship this month
* And as always, we've squashed many bugs

