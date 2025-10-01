Fixed and optimized resource delivery to and from warehouses. Resources that were often missing in the later stages of the game due to production issues should now work correctly.



Added Trade Target Quantity in the stock menu. This allows you to set a threshold, no buying above it, no selling below it. This should make trading far more useful and prevent accidents like selling all your wheat and upsetting the citizens.



Balance adjustments for several buildings.



Hello everyone,Time for a new update! This patch focuses mostly on improving core systems and making trading safer and more reliable. Thank you all for the feedback and saves you’ve been sending, they really help me track down tricky issues. Special thanks to Sparzy for the save that made today’s fix possible!If late-game feels a bit too easy now, don’t worry, another balance pass is on the way, together with events that will introduce new hazards into the game.On Friday, expect visual ships on the empire map, along with several other additions. Over the weekend, an increased camera tilt will be added to give you better cityscape views. And further down the line, more performance improvements are planned to make large cities run smoother.Thank you again for all the support and feedback!