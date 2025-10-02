Hello everyone! The third anniversary of Purgatory Dungeoneer is in a few days, so thought I'd do a patch. I've been able to be far enough away from the game to play it for leisure, and that means there's a few things I've noticed that I want to adjust.



First, race buffs. Sustain ones like Fairies and Vampires are in a fine spot. But some races were meant to be a more durable option like Lizardfolk and Void Children. The gold standards for this archetype are Duar and Gnomes. Duar get more Hp and ARM, less SPD and Evasion. Gnomes get good Hp, benefit from healing, and a lot of Evasion, with less offensive power. Most other options felt weaker, or not worth taking the durability over a damage or sustain option like Angels or Laehka. So there's been buffs here. In terms of damage, a few felt too clunky to take over the higher single stat option of Guank/Gnoll/Demon/Angel. These have also been given a little boost to their power. I also wanted to bring a couple of classes up to the strength of others, and I changed some skills that felt way too situational. Anyway, on to the actual patch notes.



System changes:

-There's an alternate branch that changes the text from Silver to Comic Sans, resulting in a larger and more legible text. This should help those that find the original font to be hard to read. To find this, go to your Steam library, right click on this game, and select "Properties". From that menu, go to "Betas", and in the dropdown menu change "None" to "cs_font". This only will change fresh saves and make current saves a bit buggy with dialogue due to how font sizing is stored and the changes that were made. If there's any issues with text getting cut off please let me know; there's double spaces in some spots and I assure you there's a story there but just know that'll be fixed later.



General changes:

-The screen no longer flashes when a character has negative Hp Regen.

-The post-game Cloister is no longer a Boss Rush; you can select a number from 01-69 and it will select that battle. Some fights here might feel too easy as some were meant to be a drain on resources, but I just wanted to make sure people could actually play the thing, and maybe it'll encourage people to try out new parties for different fights.



Race changes:

-Angel description now correctly says Mp costs are increased by 30%, not 40%. Description fixed, functionality unchanged.

-Cyclops passive now also gives -10% Mp costs. The penalty to their damage output because of their poor accuracy wasn't quite worth the bonus to their main stats, and are reliant on healing and DoT skills that bypass accuracy checks. This puts them more in line with other options.

-Demon description now correctly says Mp costs are increased by 30%, not 40%. Description fixed, functionality unchanged.

-Duar passive Hp and Armor bonus raised from 30% to 35%.

-Gnoll description now correctly says Mp costs are increased by 30%, not 40%. Description fixed, functionality unchanged.

-Gorgon passive changed from "+30% single-target damage resistance, +20% Mp. +10% AoE Reflect. -20% Evasion. Passive." to "30% single-target damage resistance for self, 10% for the party. +30% Mp. Passive." Their damage reduction was situational and inconsistent, and their Evasion penalty was too much to make them able to benefit from a useful tanking stat. Giving them an aura that helps the party's damage reduction gives more reason to include them in the party. The aura effect also affects themself, so they end up with 37% damage reduction. A little additional Mp also helps their combat output.

-Guank description now correctly says Mp costs are increased by 30%, not 40%. Description fixed, functionality unchanged.

-Lizardfolk "+10% Accuracy & Recovery" bonus changed to "+20% ARM, SPD, and Accuracy". DoT immunity and increased HoT healing were too situational gain much benefit from, and the other bonuses were too minor to notice, so this increases their role as a safe, no penalty option.

-Lich's passive changed from "+20% Hp & Mp. -25% Mp costs. Can't act on Turn 1. Passive." to "-25% Hp, Mp, STR, AGI, LOG, DEV, SPD, ARM, and Mp costs. After Turn 4, +100% Hp, Mp, STR, AGI, LOG, DEV, SPD, & ARM. Passive." The point of Liches is for them to want to take battles slow, but to be very effective at sustained combat. This makes them able to keep pace with buffs by not missing out on the first turn of battle, while slowing them down and giving enough power to be interesting to use. Also the stats are multiplicative, so at Turn 5+ their stats are at 150% of the standard amount.

-Lleoll gain +10% Critical chance, as well as -7% Max Hp and Mp. Their high Critical damage is hard to make use of without the right equipment or buffs so this gives them more base value, as well as giving them some more risk with lowered Hp. Gruubs still have their high critical chance and evasion to make them more distinct, while Lleoll have higher damage spikes but have to work to make them more consistent and with no increase to any main stats.

-Minos passive changed from "+30% multi-target damage resistance, +20% Mp. +10% Single Counter. -20% Evasion. Passive." to "30% multi-target damage resistance for self, 10% for the party. +30% Mp. Passive." Same reasons as Gorgon. Will note here that the Gorgon and Minos effect work as unique auras, so a whole party of Minos won't be nearly immune to AoE skills.

-Nephil now also hit an extra time with their Attack action. This makes them easier to use early-game, as well as aiding some build options.

-Skalere passive changed from "+80% stats the lower your Hp. -25% multi-target damage resistance" to "+80% stats the lower your Hp. -10% Hp Regen". The damage manipulation required to make best use of their low Hp bonuses was too awkward, and this adjustment just makes them feel better to use.

-Void Child ARM bonus increased from 100% to 125%, and they are also immune to critical hits. Their Max Hp reduction meant the ARM bonus wasn't impactful enough, and the critical hit immunity gives them an extra difference from other safe character options.

-Woad Hp and Recovery bonus increased from 50% to 60% and they no longer have an Accuracy penalty. They're meant to be a safe, high Hp and easy to heal choice but with their penalties and low Accuracy meant they were too unreliable to want to use compared to the other options.



Skill changes:

-Beast Keeper's "Sic 'em" now also removes most buffs.

-Beast Keeper's "Pack Support" changed from "Cleanses debuffs from you and your pet. Increase their Attack Count by 1 for 4 turns." to "Cleanses debuffs from the party and recovers 3% of their Mp. Increases Attack Count by 1 for 4 turns." The buff was set to affect the whole party in a previous patch but the description hadn't been changed, so that's been corrected.

-Beast Keeper Nikoleta's follow up skills changed from giving a 20% buff to Korina's and her pet's Counter and Reflect chance, to giving 10% single-target damage reduction to the party.

-Berserker's "Berserkergang" and "Berserkergang Gang" now also removes most debuffs.

-Berserker's "Returned Violence" now properly gives its bonus.

-Blood Mage's "Blood Pool" changed from "Damages the party & deals severe Chaos damage to the foe. Both are based on your LOG." to "Deals damage to the party for 30% of their current Hp. Deals severe Chaos damage to a foe based on your LOG."

-Boss Taavi's "Flower Burst" now says how much it lowers the enemy's resistance by.

-Cultist's "Sacrificial Prayer" changed from "Deals damage to the party based on their DEV. Increases their STR, AGI, LOG, & DEV by 40% for 4 turns. Costs 25% of the caster's Max Hp instead of using Mp." to "Deals damage to the party for 30% of their current Hp. Increases STR, AGI, LOG, & DEV by 40% for 4 turns and removes one debuff for the party."

-Cultist's "Shaken Beliefs" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's DEV." to "Revives an ally at 50% Hp. Their Recovery is set to 0% for 2 turns."

-Duelist's "Topple" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's STR." for 6 Mp to "Lowers a foe's Accuracy, Evasion, and Critical Damage by 15% for 4 turns." for 8 Mp.

-Duelist's "Reckless Taunt" changed from "Raises a foe's STR by 40% & lowers their Healthsteal by 15% for 4 turns." for 4 Mp to "Makes a foe always be critically hit and raises their Critical Chance by 100% for 4 turns. Supercedes other effects. Undispellable." for 10 Mp.

-Duelist's "Satisfaction" changed from giving +40% Critical chance to +50% Critical damage.

-Dungeon Master's "Midboss" changed from giving +1 Attack to +1 Action. Underlings don't have much action variety so they feel weaker than they should. This should help a little.

-Entropomancer's "Degenerate" changed from "Deals damage to the party based on their LOG. Decreases all foes' STR, AGI, LOG, & DEV by 40% for 4 turns." to "Deals damage to the party for 30% of their current Hp. Decreases all foes' STR, AGI, LOG, & DEV by 40% for 4 turns and removes one buff."

-Evoker's "Spirit Ally" tooltip now specifies that they heal and remove one debuff for the lowest health ally on their action. Functionality unchanged.

-Gambler's "Raise!" Critical damage bonus increased from 100% to 150%.

-Geometer's "Rescript" Hp cost lowered from 50% to 40%, and the buff is now undispellable.

-Gladiator's "Arena Tactics" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's SPD." to "STR increased by 50% and Mp costs decreased by 30% when more than 3 enemies remain. Passive."

-Hero's "Nehjovaoss" now removes most debuffs.

-High Priest's "Desperation" changed from "Greatly heals the party based on your DEV. Doesn't cost a turn to use. Can't use again until you're KO'd." to "Greatly heals the party based on your DEV. High priority. Can't be reused.". After use it grants the skill Vespers, which dispels two buffs from all enemies and allows Desperation to be used again.

-Imperial Knight's Level 1 skill "Anti-Mage Tactics" skill name changed to "Thoughtless".

-Imperial Knight's Level 5 skill "Thoughtless" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's LOG." to "Reduces your damage taken from party-wide attacks and damage over time effects by 40%. Passive." Its name has also been changed to "Anti-Mage Tactics".

-Inquisitor's "Condemn" changed from "Deals medium Order damage to all foes based on your DEV. Decreases your DEV by 30% for 4 turns." to "Deals high Order damage to one foe. Makes them and yourself take guaranteed critical hits for 4 turns." They lacked a strong single target damage skill or any defensive debuffs, so this corrects that while changing the risk of this skill from decreased damage output to increased damage input.

-Jester's "Heartening Joke" bonus raised from 50% to 75%.

-Maid's "Wash Up" Recovery bonus changed from 40% to 50%.

-Maid's "Leisure" changed from "Lower your Evasion and Accuracy by 25%; increase your Mp Regen by 5%. Stance." to "Lower your Evasion and Speed by 95%; increase your Critical Chance and Mp Regen by 10%. Stance."

-Ninja's "Choho" changed from "Increases one's Recovery by 50% & Evasion by 25% for 4 turns." to "Increases one's Max Hp, Recovery, & Evasion by 20% for 4 turns."

-Ninja's "Shadow Strike" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's AGI." to "Removes two buffs from all enemies. Does not cost a turn to use; can only use once a turn."

-Puppeteer's "Forced Exertion" Recovery multiplier changed from 50% to 0%. It's a very strong buff that doesn't cost an action, so there needs to be a reason to disable the stance at times.

-Rogue's "Puncture" changed from "Deals Non damage to one based on the target's ARM." to "Makes a foe always be critically hit for 2 turns. Supercedes other effects. High priority."

-Scout's "Rescue" heal amount changed from 25% to 50%.

-Spellbow's "Shade Ench." now correctly applies its debuff on hit.

-Summoner's (and Summon's) Level 1 passive changed from "Linked Fate: Most direct healing effects halved. Passive." to "Clavicula Goetia: Can equip two Weapons. Cannot equip Off-hand items. Passive." The healing penalty hurt this health and mana hungry of a class, and while the loss of being able to equip things like Orbs to reduce their Mp problems does hurt, the options and power given by using two Weapons should help them feel a bit stronger.

-Witch's "Puhegeoss" now specifies it doesn't work on bosses.



Thank you all for your patience and support over the years, and whether you're playing for the first time or still playing all this time later, I hope you enjoy!