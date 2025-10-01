 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20213405 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This update contains minor changes across different areas of the game, most notably the JUNGLE ZONE! This area got a massive re-work, and graphical issues like jagged lines at the boarder of treetops and BG sky no longer appear. Should be more stable overall. The upcoming focus will be updating the STORY and BOSS FIGHTS so keep checking back to see that unfold!

Windows English Depot 3884401
