V.1.1.8 - This update fixes several minor issues
Update notes via Steam Community
This update contains minor changes across different areas of the game, most notably the JUNGLE ZONE! This area got a massive re-work, and graphical issues like jagged lines at the boarder of treetops and BG sky no longer appear. Should be more stable overall. The upcoming focus will be updating the STORY and BOSS FIGHTS so keep checking back to see that unfold!
