Features:

You can now set the game language via the Steam game settings.

You can disable V-Sync from the Graphics Settings menu now, as well as revert to default settings.

The game will now default to your Steam Language of choice.

Tables can now hold items.

Teleporter color selection is overhauled, now allowing RGB values to be selected. Changing the color also changes the pad.

The Shop computer screen now allows you to sort by in stock/ out of stock / all (referring to stock of shelves.)

Fixes:

Construction rotation should be better. I am sure we'll still need to review this with @ByteMe :D

Teleporter should take carts of all types, with or without the player present now.

End of Day summary will no longer 'forget' events if the game is closed (Statistics, at least.)

Players 'Employee' Statistics now count slots & crops correctly.

Time ingame will no longer progress if the 'End of Day' summary is being displayed.

Doorways are now buildable areas.

Graffiti shouldn't spawn behind furniture anymore, and it's removal has been improved.

Starter Crates in hydroponics no longer are (sometimes) missing a texture

You can no longer pick up trash / other items while building

Shelf tooltip while holding a container is now correctly showing your keybind for 'AltInteract'

Minimap now updates w/ the store upgrade.

Graffiti missing / showing on minimap when cleaned should be resolved.

Breakers / Power Outages are now on a cooldown after being resolved.

Tutorial dialog no longer overrides itself when you are speed running through.

Store area now has some graphics improvements.