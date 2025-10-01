 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20213363 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • The Shop computer screen now allows you to sort by in stock/ out of stock / all (referring to stock of shelves.)

  • Teleporter color selection is overhauled, now allowing RGB values to be selected. Changing the color also changes the pad.

  • Tables can now hold items.

  • The game will now default to your Steam Language of choice.

  • You can disable V-Sync from the Graphics Settings menu now, as well as revert to default settings.

  • You can now set the game language via the Steam game settings.

Fixes:

  • Construction rotation should be better. I am sure we'll still need to review this with @ByteMe :D

  • Teleporter should take carts of all types, with or without the player present now.

  • End of Day summary will no longer 'forget' events if the game is closed (Statistics, at least.)

  • Players 'Employee' Statistics now count slots & crops correctly.

  • Time ingame will no longer progress if the 'End of Day' summary is being displayed.

  • Doorways are now buildable areas.

  • Graffiti shouldn't spawn behind furniture anymore, and it's removal has been improved.

  • Starter Crates in hydroponics no longer are (sometimes) missing a texture

  • You can no longer pick up trash / other items while building

  • Shelf tooltip while holding a container is now correctly showing your keybind for 'AltInteract'

  • Minimap now updates w/ the store upgrade.

  • Graffiti missing / showing on minimap when cleaned should be resolved.

  • Breakers / Power Outages are now on a cooldown after being resolved.

  • Tutorial dialog no longer overrides itself when you are speed running through.

  • Store area now has some graphics improvements.

  • You can click the shop product item now to add it to the cart.

Not-Implemented / Code ingame:

  • Note: Employees are not yet implemented in the playtest.

  • Employees can now take the teleporter out (and in!)

  • Employees can now work a shift.

  • Employees can access the shop.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3924871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link