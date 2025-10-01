🎉 Season 3 has officially started!

With every season, the game’s collection grows with unique items. Now it’s time for Appol stocks 🍏📱 — they’re already dropping in-game!

✨ Season 3 items are available for a limited time only.

🔥 Grow your collection and be among the first to own Appol stocks.

⭐ Don’t miss your chance to grab the rarest items of the new season.

⚠️ Reminder: AMxD stocks from Season 1 can no longer be obtained. Players who collected them now own truly exclusive items!

⏳ Jump into the game and start hunting for new stocks right now!