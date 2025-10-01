 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20213225 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • The Face now has some new damage effects when hit.

    • When speared, better aim will reduce the number of hits it takes to end it's hunt.
    • Flares will take two hits.
    • Made it's hitbox larger.

  • The Spear

    • Now retrieves on mouse up, instead of on down. This should let you jump and grab the handhold more easily without pulling it.
    • Has some extra effects when retrieve is available or when holding your mouse down.
    • No longer provides a significant return boost to the player when crouched.

  • Sacrifices

    • Sacrificing artifacts no longer provides p-beans in additon to [REDACTED]

  • P-Beans

    • Reduced gravity reduction from -1 to -0.5

  • Expulsion Chute

    • Reduced the speed of the Mass in the disposal interlude.

  • Tangled Sink

    • Slightly reduced the speed of the mass across Tangled Sink


Bug Fixes

  • The Spear now spawns in Endless Abyss
  • Fixed missing levels in the Underworks
  • Unsafe-exits should no longer eat your artifact items upon reloading.
  • Profit motive's buffs have been halved.
  • Sacrifices no longer provide a funny picture of p-beans, and instead provide the actual item.

