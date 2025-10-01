Features
- The Face now has some new damage effects when hit.
- When speared, better aim will reduce the number of hits it takes to end it's hunt.
- Flares will take two hits.
- Made it's hitbox larger.
- The Spear
- Now retrieves on mouse up, instead of on down. This should let you jump and grab the handhold more easily without pulling it.
- Has some extra effects when retrieve is available or when holding your mouse down.
- No longer provides a significant return boost to the player when crouched.
- Sacrifices
- Sacrificing artifacts no longer provides p-beans in additon to [REDACTED]
- P-Beans
- Reduced gravity reduction from -1 to -0.5
- Expulsion Chute
- Reduced the speed of the Mass in the disposal interlude.
- Tangled Sink
- Slightly reduced the speed of the mass across Tangled Sink
Bug Fixes
- The Spear now spawns in Endless Abyss
- Fixed missing levels in the Underworks
- Unsafe-exits should no longer eat your artifact items upon reloading.
- Profit motive's buffs have been halved.
- Sacrifices no longer provide a funny picture of p-beans, and instead provide the actual item.
