1 October 2025 Build 20213221 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone!

A new update is here!

This one brings a ton of bug fixes along with new features like the shortcut system, input buffering, and the companion Sahar, who follows you and transforms into a sword!

I hope everyone enjoys the new update and I look forward to hearing everyone's feedback!

New Features

  • Added Sahar Companion and Sword

  • Shortcut System for Magic & Potions

  • Added Input Buffering (prevents dropped inputs, smoother combat flow)

  • Added brightness video settings

  • Added new UI art for the HUD and Quick Menu

  • Improved reward notifications

  • Improved lock-on targeting

  • Ledge grabbing improved

  • Magic finishers can now break barrels and crates

  • Reduced knockback distance for Reflect to feel tighter

  • And a bunch of other new additions and improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed attacking nearest target instead of lock-on target,

  • Fixed lock-on system not always choosing the correct nearest enemy,

  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck unable to move after casting magic,

  • Fixed negative EXP on level up,

  • Fixed player being flung far away during air combat,

  • Fixed player hitting enemies after they’re defeated (ghost hit bug),

  • Fixed enemies jumping on flat terrain with no obstacles,

  • Fixed footsteps disappearing when enemies spawn,

  • Fixed music system bug where re-entering an area could cause the wrong track to play,

  • Fixed Arabic localization font issue (text not displaying correctly),

  • Fixed UI near-black flickering issue on some displays,

  • Fixed occasional lock-on errors and inconsistencies

  • And a bunch of other fixes

