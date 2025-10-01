Hey there everyone!
A new update is here!
This one brings a ton of bug fixes along with new features like the shortcut system, input buffering, and the companion Sahar, who follows you and transforms into a sword!
I hope everyone enjoys the new update and I look forward to hearing everyone's feedback!
New Features
Added Sahar Companion and Sword
Shortcut System for Magic & Potions
Added Input Buffering (prevents dropped inputs, smoother combat flow)
Added brightness video settings
Added new UI art for the HUD and Quick Menu
Improved reward notifications
Improved lock-on targeting
Ledge grabbing improved
Magic finishers can now break barrels and crates
Reduced knockback distance for Reflect to feel tighter
And a bunch of other new additions and improvements
Bug Fixes
Fixed attacking nearest target instead of lock-on target,
Fixed lock-on system not always choosing the correct nearest enemy,
Fixed bug where you could get stuck unable to move after casting magic,
Fixed negative EXP on level up,
Fixed player being flung far away during air combat,
Fixed player hitting enemies after they’re defeated (ghost hit bug),
Fixed enemies jumping on flat terrain with no obstacles,
Fixed footsteps disappearing when enemies spawn,
Fixed music system bug where re-entering an area could cause the wrong track to play,
Fixed Arabic localization font issue (text not displaying correctly),
Fixed UI near-black flickering issue on some displays,
Fixed occasional lock-on errors and inconsistencies
And a bunch of other fixes
