Hey there everyone!

A new update is here!

This one brings a ton of bug fixes along with new features like the shortcut system, input buffering, and the companion Sahar, who follows you and transforms into a sword!

I hope everyone enjoys the new update and I look forward to hearing everyone's feedback!

New Features

Added Sahar Companion and Sword

Shortcut System for Magic & Potions

Added Input Buffering (prevents dropped inputs, smoother combat flow)

Added brightness video settings

Added new UI art for the HUD and Quick Menu

Improved reward notifications

Improved lock-on targeting

Ledge grabbing improved

Magic finishers can now break barrels and crates

Reduced knockback distance for Reflect to feel tighter

And a bunch of other new additions and improvements

Bug Fixes