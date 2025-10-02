Subjects,

Update 4.2 is here, a brief update ahead of launch of our mid-Season DLC: The Alien Pack.



Arcane Store

Two new Arcane skins have just arrived in the Arcane Store: Handcuffs & Alex.





Playstation Plus: Fitness Bundle

A brand-new PlayStation Plus bundle is arriving on Tuesday 7th October. Available exclusively to PS Plus subscribers for free, this bundle includes four Legendary-tier items:

‘Jacked’ Jak (Legendary) - bulked-up with muscle to spare

Kettle Bell Ball & Chain (Legendary) – swing heavy, hit harder

Hand Strengthener Knuckle Duster (Legendary) – knock out the competition with precision power

Active-Cam Light Trap (Legendary) – conceal your move, then strike from the shadows

With this addition for PS Plus players, the previous PS Bundle: The Hero Bundle, is now available to all players in the in-game Store.



Not much longer to wait now, our latest DLC is coming in the next update. We hope you have managed to master the Helios Program thus far, because there will soon be an Imposter among us.

Patch Notes

Improvements

Optimised various systems to improve the CPU performance. This included features that affect all game modes and maps, Helios specific optimisations and the Portals in the Inbetween.

Slightly reduced the memory usage of the game.

Monkey trap now goes on 10 seconds cooldown after the trap was triggered or after Morgus teleported to it.

Fixes

[FIXED] The Knuckle Duster’s accolade doesn’t get accredited when you down a player.

[FIXED] The game can crash when loading into a map with the ‘3D Headphones’ setting enabled.

[FIXED] [LEGACY] You can occasionally hear players that are bleeding out.

[FIXED] [LEGACY] Inspection Kit occasionally doesn’t show scanned player information.

[FIXED] [LEGACY] Being able to see through stairs walls in Staff Room.

[FIXED] Observer occasionally not showing who did the task.

[FIXED] A visual bug at the bottom on the screen when wearing Heat Goggles.

[FIXED] Helios Program Loading screen not showing in cosmetic list.

[FIXED] Various map exploits on Circus and Space.



