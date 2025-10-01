TORSO Stat layout window changes:
Now displaying stats from Tail Pocket limb slots
Now displaying stats from Tattoo stat boosts
Stat windows no longer display "+" before stat number
Other changes:
Rival limbs no longer show upgrade stars - they were never upgradeable, sorry!
Adjusted text legibility by darkening a few backgrounds
Fixed instances of Wallter's Hat not triggering
Tail limb visual adjusted (they should more properly sit behind head limb)
Link on title screen now goes to my website's homepage
Changed files in this update