 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20213165 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TORSO Stat layout window changes:

  • Now displaying stats from Tail Pocket limb slots

  • Now displaying stats from Tattoo stat boosts

  • Stat windows no longer display "+" before stat number


Other changes:

  • Rival limbs no longer show upgrade stars - they were never upgradeable, sorry!

  • Adjusted text legibility by darkening a few backgrounds

  • Fixed instances of Wallter's Hat not triggering

  • Tail limb visual adjusted (they should more properly sit behind head limb)

  • Link on title screen now goes to my website's homepage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link