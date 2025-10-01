 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20213064 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adding official support for "Voice Acting" (Audio) on Static Messages Commands (more instances likely to follow).
  • Fixing issue with binding on Text Annotation Effects.
  • Fixing issue with Doodad Selectors when switching projects and databases.
  • Fixing issue with summaries on Doodad/Entity/Reference/Vehicles.
  • Fixing issue with Battle Actions defaulting to Ignoring Interrupts.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link