- Adding official support for "Voice Acting" (Audio) on Static Messages Commands (more instances likely to follow).
- Fixing issue with binding on Text Annotation Effects.
- Fixing issue with Doodad Selectors when switching projects and databases.
- Fixing issue with summaries on Doodad/Entity/Reference/Vehicles.
- Fixing issue with Battle Actions defaulting to Ignoring Interrupts.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
