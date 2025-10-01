- Fixed a critical bug that allowed players to jump in mid-air after switching from the moped.
- Fixed incorrect display of the “Rewind” hint in Hard Mode.
- Fixed an issue with voice lines playing too frequently.
Hotfix – November 10
