1 October 2025 Build 20213063 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug that allowed players to jump in mid-air after switching from the moped.
  • Fixed incorrect display of the “Rewind” hint in Hard Mode.
  • Fixed an issue with voice lines playing too frequently.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3817601
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3817602
  • Loading history…
