1 October 2025 Build 20212980 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79976 Test 2025-10-01

Design

  • AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer

  • Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts

  • Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents

  • Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements

  • Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players

  • Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire

Programming

  • Improved AI for Zealot leader enlisting

  • AI no longer attacks civilians if doing so puts their units in danger of being killed

  • Modio version upgrade

  • Added option for CRC tracing when loading mods

UI

  • In sequential turn network games, observer view automatically switches to the next player when the observed player's turn ends. This is disabled after manually switching to a different player

  • Observers now use their set language rather than the language of the observed player

  • Cities with effects that give Rebel chance are marked with a Rebels icon in the city list screen and city tooltip

  • Population in the city list screen is now a link to city specialists

  • Worker build action button yields no longer subtract unimproved tile yields

  • Map Overlay Customizer now has seperate options for Urban and Rural Improvements

  • Renamed the City Number options and City Site Density to City Site Spacing

  • Chat hotkey no longer works for non-host observers

  • Show Foreign Family Colors option now also applies to city widget crests

  • Clicking a General portrait on a selected unit now selects the character

  • Law tooltips now show family opinion changes instead of family class opinion

  • New Place Bonus decisions get sorted to the front of the event queue

  • Improvement pings no longer removed after a terrain change if the improvement is still valid or after a resource is added if the improvement matches the resource

  • Added foreign opinion helptext to specify the portion of the Ruthless AI opinion that is due to a player alliance

  • Network server name is now the username of the player on the current online platform, where available

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed AI development claiming more than the nation's share of city sites when using limited City Site Number options

  • Fixed agent tab not properly updating after assigning agent character

  • Fixed setup screen bug with number of players

  • Fixed modified trade values not being calculated in trade bonus helptext

  • Fixed city culture tooltip flicker

  • Fixed overlay customizer not updating toggles when re-opening after making unsaved changes

  • Fixed locked overlay highlight switching off of Custom when toggling customizer

  • Fixed improvement filter issues, include unfinished improvements

  • Fixed pillaging, burn and launch offensive not clearing hidden status

  • Fixed some issues with temporarily hidden units

  • Fixed retry cloud upload directing to succession UI

  • Fixed map selection with character assignment UI active

  • Fixed double state religion reference in happiness help text

  • Fixed AI leaving Wonders unfinished if interrupted

  • Fixed not being able to change language when it's not your turn

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20212980
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
