Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire

Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players

Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements

Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents

Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts

AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer

Added option for CRC tracing when loading mods

AI no longer attacks civilians if doing so puts their units in danger of being killed

In sequential turn network games, observer view automatically switches to the next player when the observed player's turn ends. This is disabled after manually switching to a different player

Observers now use their set language rather than the language of the observed player

Cities with effects that give Rebel chance are marked with a Rebels icon in the city list screen and city tooltip

Population in the city list screen is now a link to city specialists

Worker build action button yields no longer subtract unimproved tile yields

Map Overlay Customizer now has seperate options for Urban and Rural Improvements

Renamed the City Number options and City Site Density to City Site Spacing

Chat hotkey no longer works for non-host observers

Show Foreign Family Colors option now also applies to city widget crests

Clicking a General portrait on a selected unit now selects the character

Law tooltips now show family opinion changes instead of family class opinion

New Place Bonus decisions get sorted to the front of the event queue

Improvement pings no longer removed after a terrain change if the improvement is still valid or after a resource is added if the improvement matches the resource

Added foreign opinion helptext to specify the portion of the Ruthless AI opinion that is due to a player alliance