Test Branch 1.0.79976 Test 2025-10-01
Design
AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer
Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts
Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents
Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements
Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players
Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire
Programming
Improved AI for Zealot leader enlisting
AI no longer attacks civilians if doing so puts their units in danger of being killed
Modio version upgrade
Added option for CRC tracing when loading mods
UI
In sequential turn network games, observer view automatically switches to the next player when the observed player's turn ends. This is disabled after manually switching to a different player
Observers now use their set language rather than the language of the observed player
Cities with effects that give Rebel chance are marked with a Rebels icon in the city list screen and city tooltip
Population in the city list screen is now a link to city specialists
Worker build action button yields no longer subtract unimproved tile yields
Map Overlay Customizer now has seperate options for Urban and Rural Improvements
Renamed the City Number options and City Site Density to City Site Spacing
Chat hotkey no longer works for non-host observers
Show Foreign Family Colors option now also applies to city widget crests
Clicking a General portrait on a selected unit now selects the character
Law tooltips now show family opinion changes instead of family class opinion
New Place Bonus decisions get sorted to the front of the event queue
Improvement pings no longer removed after a terrain change if the improvement is still valid or after a resource is added if the improvement matches the resource
Added foreign opinion helptext to specify the portion of the Ruthless AI opinion that is due to a player alliance
Network server name is now the username of the player on the current online platform, where available
Bugs Fixed
Fixed AI development claiming more than the nation's share of city sites when using limited City Site Number options
Fixed agent tab not properly updating after assigning agent character
Fixed setup screen bug with number of players
Fixed modified trade values not being calculated in trade bonus helptext
Fixed city culture tooltip flicker
Fixed overlay customizer not updating toggles when re-opening after making unsaved changes
Fixed locked overlay highlight switching off of Custom when toggling customizer
Fixed improvement filter issues, include unfinished improvements
Fixed pillaging, burn and launch offensive not clearing hidden status
Fixed some issues with temporarily hidden units
Fixed retry cloud upload directing to succession UI
Fixed map selection with character assignment UI active
Fixed double state religion reference in happiness help text
Fixed AI leaving Wonders unfinished if interrupted
Fixed not being able to change language when it's not your turn
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch