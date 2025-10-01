Hi NIMRODS!



In today's hotfix we're addressing an issue where some Chassis would not unlock after capturing their crate on the map..



Changelog

Fixes

Fixed an issue where some gun chassis would not unlock after capturing their crate on the map.

Fixed an issue where Bottle O' Slime was not being consumed when upgrading Genetic Layouts.





Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.



