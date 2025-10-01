 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20212942 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing an issue where some Chassis would not unlock after capturing their crate on the map..

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some gun chassis would not unlock after capturing their crate on the map.

  • Fixed an issue where Bottle O' Slime was not being consumed when upgrading Genetic Layouts.



Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link