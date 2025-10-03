Quality of Life Update Begins

First Round of QoL Improvements is Here

We’ve heard you and we agree. Sometimes, the smallest changes make the biggest difference.

With update v0.6.10, we’re starting a series of focused Quality of Life updates, rolled out in smaller, more frequent pieces. Instead of waiting a whole month to deliver one massive list of tweaks and fixes, we want you to start playing with completed improvements as soon as they’re ready.

That means more updates, more often and a smoother experience with every step.

This is just the beginning of our QoL journey. We’re targeting core systems, player friction points, and the features you’ve been talking about in your feedback, reports, and gameplay moments. Every fix counts, and every change brings us closer to the game you deserve.

Changes

Fixed: Default attributes of built vehicles had incorrect values

Faction transports now spawn with 2 small drones and additional snipers — applies to both flying and land transports

Fixed: Quest bug in "The Purge" where killing Bandit Chiefs didn’t count

Architect Skill Unlocks have been changed: Quests are now tied to Architect levels like this: Architect 60 – Build Private Box and Barrel Architect 80 – Build Water Condenser and Small Bunker Hideout Architect 100 – Build Trainster, Snailwagon, and Steamstang





Fixed: Players can no longer block underground bunker entrances with building foundations

Cargo : Reduced the buyout price of Advanced Meds (Smuggler skill 50+ still improves bonuses)

Gloop Queen (big swamp worm) : Reduced amount of loot dropped

Apocahorns : Reduced their overall spawn rate

Yes Man : Now has a chance to drop the Ball Machine Gun

Big Wooden Cargo Backpack : Increased crafting cost

Small Wooden Backpack : Increased crafting cost

Big Army Backpack : Increased stats to 120 KG / 120 L and added better heat resistance

Taxi Snail Wagon : Fixed issue where vehicle brakes immediately after releasing acceleration

Bandit Stack I : Increased spawn rate of Bandit Chiefs

Bandit Stacks – Techno Radio: Increased respawn radius when players move out of proximity after destroying it

Bandit Stack I & II – Cargo Drops: Added Advanced Cargo and Discarded Components to container loot tables

Bandit Stack II : Increased spawn rate of Baron and Perimeter units

Poisoned State : Fixed issue where Makeshift Bandage and food items didn’t heal the player while poisoned

Nova Trader : Now offers more rare food items for purchase





we have also made a number of other minor changes

What Will Be Next

One of the upcoming additions will be a new upgrade option for each vehicle that improves Lateral Grip this means players will be able to fine-tune how vehicles handle turns, giving driving a more racing-like feel.



After the next rounds of QoL updates, we plan to shift our focus toward something big:

Base Building 2.0.

This will bring a major overhaul to construction in Plains of Pain especially in online play. Players will be able to build with a limitless number of pieces on servers, giving full creative freedom without artificial restrictions.

New building parts and upgrades will also be introduced, and Base Building 2.0 will continue to expand regularly after its first release.

We’re excited and we know you are too.

From the Dev Team

Thank you again for being part of this journey. Your feedback, creativity, and support keep us going every day. We’re building Plains of Pain with you and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Let’s keep shaping the wasteland together.

Your Plains of Pain Dev Team