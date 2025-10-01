Patch 2.0.4E
- Fixed a bug if Goblin Enforcer tried to challenge a target that had a delayed death (IE blitz
Anvil effect).
- Guard Cost +1 accessory power font color changed to red.
- Barbarian Temper advanced skill now also lowers guard cost by 1 to make it a bit more useful.
- Blacksmith advanced training Warm Hearth no longer requires BS to be adjacent to anvil to give
allies the bonus AP for being next to anvil.
- Fixed a bug with cryo blast + Cryokinesis vs allies that was only triggered in built versions of
the game so I never caught it in testing...
- Fixed a bug with lizard defenders canceling charge when it went off the map.
- Fixed (another) snow Hammer punt bug (hopefully...)
- Fixed a layer issue with check team and removing/adding individual perks.
- Hide/Show locked heroes button will no longer show in Sacrifice Altar when you have all 25 heroes
unlocked in Blitz Mode.
- Added fix for Blitz Rat Queen spikes that would get stuck showing open: will now always reset with
next spikes.
- Fixed a bug where Spear Goblins not only could apply Chilled to chill immune targets, they would even
apply it through guarding.
- Holy One with adv skill Venerated Magic tooltip on levelup now properly shows nova dmg +2.
- Pessimist and Optimist Blitz Perks will now gain bonus damage from excess negative perk removal points.
- Pessimist and Optimist scaling info will now show in combat log.
- Barbarian Fury skill will now refund half the HP cost when the first attack kills the target and the
second attack is canceled.
- Added 3 new Blitz only accessories with the 1 in 6 chance to refund basic attacks AP passive.
