1 October 2025 Build 20212908
Update notes via Steam Community
Another little patch, fixing up a few more blitz issues. Added a few Blitz only accessories too.

Patch 2.0.4E
10/1/2025
  • Fixed a bug if Goblin Enforcer tried to challenge a target that had a delayed death (IE blitz
    Anvil effect).
  • Guard Cost +1 accessory power font color changed to red.
  • Barbarian Temper advanced skill now also lowers guard cost by 1 to make it a bit more useful.
  • Blacksmith advanced training Warm Hearth no longer requires BS to be adjacent to anvil to give
    allies the bonus AP for being next to anvil.
  • Fixed a bug with cryo blast + Cryokinesis vs allies that was only triggered in built versions of
    the game so I never caught it in testing...
  • Fixed a bug with lizard defenders canceling charge when it went off the map.
  • Fixed (another) snow Hammer punt bug (hopefully...)
  • Fixed a layer issue with check team and removing/adding individual perks.
  • Hide/Show locked heroes button will no longer show in Sacrifice Altar when you have all 25 heroes
    unlocked in Blitz Mode.
  • Added fix for Blitz Rat Queen spikes that would get stuck showing open: will now always reset with
    next spikes.
  • Fixed a bug where Spear Goblins not only could apply Chilled to chill immune targets, they would even
    apply it through guarding.
  • Holy One with adv skill Venerated Magic tooltip on levelup now properly shows nova dmg +2.
  • Pessimist and Optimist Blitz Perks will now gain bonus damage from excess negative perk removal points.
  • Pessimist and Optimist scaling info will now show in combat log.
  • Barbarian Fury skill will now refund half the HP cost when the first attack kills the target and the
    second attack is canceled.
  • Added 3 new Blitz only accessories with the 1 in 6 chance to refund basic attacks AP passive.

