Hey everyone — the team at Luski Game Studio & CriticalLeap here 👋

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here: Capote launches into Early Access today on Steam!

🍻 Why you should dive in now

Settle in at the card-table, bring your friends, and bet big (or crash spectacularly) in our multiplayer card game inspired by Brazilian bar culture: 2-6 players, bold bets, chaotic special cards, and unpredictable match-ups.



We’ve built the foundations — 6 playable characters, 11 special cards, full online PvP for up to 6 players.

Now it’s your turn to join in, give feedback, and shape the future of the game.



Community & Socials

We want to see you at the table! Record your best hands, your epic bet wins (or those spectacular fails), and share them on your socials. Be sure to tag @LuskiGameStudio and @CriticalLeap. We’ll be re-posting our favourites and spotlighting the community moments.



We love seeing how players build strategies, bluff friends, and turn the game upside-down! Your clips help build hype and grow the community.



Early Access Transparency

As noted on our Steam page, Capote is still a work-in-progress. We intend to iterate, add more features (new special cards, playable characters, content expansions) and respond directly to community feedback. We are working on a roadmap and will make it available as soon as possible.



Thank you for being part of this journey.



See you at the table

— The Luski Game Studio & CriticalLeap Team