Howdy Grillers,
We put the team in boiler until the game started to crash less. Here's what's new:
Fixes
Critical
Fix crash relating to interactable and weapon objects
Fix crash relating to health logic
Fix crash relating to attempts to access invalid/destroyed objects
Major
Fix a soft-lock on hosts that have the pause open when the match ends
Known Issues
Major
Game still crashes (just less)
Players may spawn on top of each other when respawning (or at the start of the match)
Medium
Multiple/all players in a match may have the crown icon (only the top player should)
Players that leave a lobby disappear from the game, but still occupy a player slot in the session
Rarely, players can respawn without any ability to move (but can still open the menu to leave)
Minor
Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving)
Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts
Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts
Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their cursor
Players can be launched out of bounds in the Pizza Oven level
Returning to Lobby after a match starts a hidden pre-game warmup that will prevent movement until the "match starts"
Ending a match while performing an action that adjusts your FOV may cause the FOV value to jitter until a new match starts
Cosmetic
The number '4' looks like the number '9' on the scoreboard
I'll continue to cook the team until the build continues to crash less. o7
Your Unwilling Build Cook,
Terry Nguyen
Changed files in this update