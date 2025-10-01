Minor

Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving)

Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts

Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts

Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their cursor

Players can be launched out of bounds in the Pizza Oven level

Returning to Lobby after a match starts a hidden pre-game warmup that will prevent movement until the "match starts"