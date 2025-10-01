 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212756 Edited 1 October 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Grillers,

We put the team in boiler until the game started to crash less. Here's what's new:

Fixes

  • Critical

    • Fix crash relating to interactable and weapon objects

    • Fix crash relating to health logic

    • Fix crash relating to attempts to access invalid/destroyed objects

  • Major

    • Fix a soft-lock on hosts that have the pause open when the match ends

Known Issues

  • Major

    • Game still crashes (just less)

    • Players may spawn on top of each other when respawning (or at the start of the match)

  • Medium

    • Multiple/all players in a match may have the crown icon (only the top player should)

    • Players that leave a lobby disappear from the game, but still occupy a player slot in the session

    • Rarely, players can respawn without any ability to move (but can still open the menu to leave)

  • Minor

    • Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving)

    • Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts

    • Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts

    • Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their cursor

    • Players can be launched out of bounds in the Pizza Oven level

    • Returning to Lobby after a match starts a hidden pre-game warmup that will prevent movement until the "match starts"

    • Ending a match while performing an action that adjusts your FOV may cause the FOV value to jitter until a new match starts

  • Cosmetic

    • The number '4' looks like the number '9' on the scoreboard

I'll continue to cook the team until the build continues to crash less. o7

Your Unwilling Build Cook,

Terry Nguyen

