Fixed controllers not being able to click on buttons.
This issue absolutely went under my radar when developing the new button system, I hope it didn't cause too much hassle for anyone, but it's fixed now and the game is fully controller compatible again.
Controller compatibility with new buttons
Update notes via Steam Community
