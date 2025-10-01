 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212702 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed controllers not being able to click on buttons.
This issue absolutely went under my radar when developing the new button system, I hope it didn't cause too much hassle for anyone, but it's fixed now and the game is fully controller compatible again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3682551
