Fixed much things.
Added new feature:
moving buildings! Yeah thats right!
just click "m" on a building and move it / replace it !
fixed visual issue:
if you upgrade science like stone upgrade, the progress shows after saving and reloading.
now you see it directly
smelter:
if you set a smelter to "" (empty) it stops smelting, and stops using the ressources.
Achievments:
I changed the logic for Achievments check on Steam, couldnt test it. but on the test server it worked. so we will se, but i hope
one more bug.
because of moving, you ned to be carefully, its possible to set it a little bit to far right of the screen and down of the screen.
fix will be coming soon.
Announcement:
New content is planning for winter :)
Patch Ver 1.2
