Fixed much things.



Added new feature:

moving buildings! Yeah thats right!

just click "m" on a building and move it / replace it !



fixed visual issue:

if you upgrade science like stone upgrade, the progress shows after saving and reloading.

now you see it directly



smelter:

if you set a smelter to "" (empty) it stops smelting, and stops using the ressources.



Achievments:

I changed the logic for Achievments check on Steam, couldnt test it. but on the test server it worked. so we will se, but i hope



one more bug.

because of moving, you ned to be carefully, its possible to set it a little bit to far right of the screen and down of the screen.

fix will be coming soon.



Announcement:

New content is planning for winter :)



