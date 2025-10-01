 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212682 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed much things.

Added new feature:
moving buildings! Yeah thats right!
just click "m" on a building and move it / replace it !

fixed visual issue:
if you upgrade science like stone upgrade, the progress shows after saving and reloading.
now you see it directly

smelter:
if you set a smelter to "" (empty) it stops smelting, and stops using the ressources.

Achievments:
I changed the logic for Achievments check on Steam, couldnt test it. but on the test server it worked. so we will se, but i hope

one more bug.
because of moving, you ned to be carefully, its possible to set it a little bit to far right of the screen and down of the screen.
fix will be coming soon.

Announcement:
New content is planning for winter :)

