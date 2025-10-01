* Procedural World Generation: Many new point-of-interest locations and chest styles. Some respawn points randomly spawn around the world. Rebalanced spawning with better placement and frequency of POIs, resources, and quests.

* Procedural World Quests: New quests for Mr. Chow, a wandering foodie, and the Mildred Betterman Charitable Society. You can also hire a kawaii mercenary with a giant sword to travel with you on your journey (WIP)

* Procedural World Narrative: Libraries now randomly spawn different books containing snippets of Voxile lore!

* Procedural World Trails: Trails through proc gen worlds are now 2 blocks wide and set one block deep into the terrain

* Monster Audio: New in-progress audio for the Treeant

* Monster Tuning: Tuning pass on the Red Roc, the small Ooze, and the Brock Crab boss. Skeleton Warriors attack more frequently, and regular workaday skeletons are easier to kick away!

* Throwing Stones: Throwing stones now cause a lot more knockback, great for punting enemies off cliffs

* HUD: Player corpse icons on the minimap are bigger and golden to make them easier to find

* Crafting: Stone Workbenches and Iron Workbenches now have slightly different recipes to smooth out crafting progression

* World Sim: Monsters and NPCs can now attack each other. Monsters and NPCs will now also attack anyone who does enough damage to them, including their own allies, so take careful aim! Both can be authored to aggro depending on various conditions, like never aggro, always aggro, aggro after taking damage, and aggro when nearby enemies are aggro'd. In procedurally generated worlds, monsters will instinctively fight NPCs, and many NPCs will fight back!

* Map Markers: Players can now easily craft colorful map markers. Place them in the world to add a matching icon to the minimap and map, making navigating a bit more intentional and letting players mark places they've been or need to return to

* Spells: The drain spell has been implemented, with WIP tuning. Drain takes HP from the target and gives it to the player!

* Editor: New Find/Items window allows you to search for items in all of a world's containers.

* Flowpath: Monsters and NPCs now nagivate the world much more efficiently, leading to better performance and better chases!

* Building plans are now usable with the gloves

* Procedural Generation: Generating initial worlds is now threaded and way faster.

* Procedural Generation: New recessed quarry POIs

* Art: New ancient stone building set for crafting mysterious ancient geometry, like obelisk monuments

* Procedural Generation: 10 new bog biome POIs featuring graveyards and sarcophagi

* Procedural Generation: New build-a-snowman quest

* Procedural Generation: New tree stump cache POIs

* Procedural Generation: New desert vendor

* Ore Columns: Improved ore visibility.

* Vines: New desert roots and snow biome icicles

* Procedural Generation: 2 new Bog Vampire Camp POI's

* Procedural Generation: New Bog Boss Plinth