1 October 2025 Build 20212587 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed at a bug that would load 2 enemies’ deck at once in rare occasions
- Fixed a bug that would incorrectly count the VP at the end of a fight (please report any further incidents in case this would still occur).
- Fixed a bug for the Hyena displaying the wrong buffed Faction
- Fixed a bug where cards would be disabled if put into the Forge during save state
- Cards that increase the odds of one specific element now increase its odds by +25% (up from +15%)

