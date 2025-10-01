- Fixed at a bug that would load 2 enemies’ deck at once in rare occasions
- Fixed a bug that would incorrectly count the VP at the end of a fight (please report any further incidents in case this would still occur).
- Fixed a bug for the Hyena displaying the wrong buffed Faction
- Fixed a bug where cards would be disabled if put into the Forge during save state
- Cards that increase the odds of one specific element now increase its odds by +25% (up from +15%)
Patch notes 1.2.0.2b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update