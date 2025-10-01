



Release Date: 10/1/2025



🔧 Fixes & Improvements



Fixed attachment visibility bug:



Attachments on secondary weapons were sometimes visible at match start, even when the weapon was not equipped.



Attachments now correctly hide when weapons are holstered or not visible.



Both first-person and third-person weapon models now properly sync attachment visibility.



Improved reliability of weapon rendering when switching between primary and secondary loadouts.



🎯 What this means for you



No more floating scopes, silencers, or other parts appearing before you switch to your secondary.



Smoother, more polished weapon handling for both you and other players in multiplayer.