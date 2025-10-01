🛠 Patch Notes — Hotfix: Weapon Attachment Visibility
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Date: 10/1/2025
🔧 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed attachment visibility bug:
Attachments on secondary weapons were sometimes visible at match start, even when the weapon was not equipped.
Attachments now correctly hide when weapons are holstered or not visible.
Both first-person and third-person weapon models now properly sync attachment visibility.
Improved reliability of weapon rendering when switching between primary and secondary loadouts.
🎯 What this means for you
No more floating scopes, silencers, or other parts appearing before you switch to your secondary.
Smoother, more polished weapon handling for both you and other players in multiplayer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update