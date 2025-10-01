 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20212549 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Release Date: 10/1/2025

🔧 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed attachment visibility bug:

Attachments on secondary weapons were sometimes visible at match start, even when the weapon was not equipped.

Attachments now correctly hide when weapons are holstered or not visible.

Both first-person and third-person weapon models now properly sync attachment visibility.

Improved reliability of weapon rendering when switching between primary and secondary loadouts.

🎯 What this means for you

No more floating scopes, silencers, or other parts appearing before you switch to your secondary.

Smoother, more polished weapon handling for both you and other players in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3399481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link