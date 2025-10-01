 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212410 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Items and buildings can now be selected with a mouse click if they are close enough.

Other changes:

Fixed the display of items and their tooltips in the prize window.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189791
