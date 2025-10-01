Version 1.01b



**Achievements**

-Added Easter Egg achievement "It's a feature". Can be unlocked in Chapter 4 or in

Chapter 3 when Gastfenger is following you .



**Bug**

-In Chapter 1 court, if you selected Ismail as the culprit there was an issue when arguing about the master key still being with him which is now fixed

-Japanese version no longer softlocks during the second tutorial question.

-Fixed Mephos in Chapter 4 being visible before he is supposed to show up

-Various other Chapter 4 court chibi fixes

-Potential fix for Chapter 1 Timeline lingering into Chapter 2's timeline.



**Text**

-Fixed like 10 instances of aquire with acquire.

-Various other reported typos fixed again



**Known Issues**

-When playing Memory in Chapter 3, there's a chance the very first card gives you a fail promt.