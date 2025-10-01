Version 1.01b
**Achievements**
-Added Easter Egg achievement "It's a feature". Can be unlocked in Chapter 4 or in
Chapter 3 when Gastfenger is following you.
**Bug**
-In Chapter 1 court, if you selected Ismail as the culprit there was an issue when arguing about the master key still being with him which is now fixed
-Japanese version no longer softlocks during the second tutorial question.
-Fixed Mephos in Chapter 4 being visible before he is supposed to show up
-Various other Chapter 4 court chibi fixes
-Potential fix for Chapter 1 Timeline lingering into Chapter 2's timeline.
**Text**
-Fixed like 10 instances of aquire with acquire.
-Various other reported typos fixed again
**Known Issues**
-When playing Memory in Chapter 3, there's a chance the very first card gives you a fail promt.
