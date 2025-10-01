It took longer than it should have been, but today I'm relasing JWildfire version 9.0!



There are many cool additions regarding variations, made by Brad Stefanov, Rick Sidwell and Whitaker Courtney. Thanks a bunch!



For example, there is now some kind of intelligent randomization of variation parameters.



And, I added support for JWildfireSwan as the the official GPU-rendering backend for JWildfire.While Fractal Architect and FARender is discontinued, you may use FARender as long as it works for you, though. But, it will not receive any updates anymore, especially not for new CUDA-versions.



The new rendering solution is much more flexible and powerful, both in terms of performanceand compatibility. And, it works on any major device, including macOS and Linux, while FARender only works on Windows and with NVIDIA devices. And of course, I have much more control over the source code, and can fix problems much more easily. And, adding more features on both sides and making the rendering more compatible over time will be just a natural process.Unlike FARender, integration of the swan renderer is done via REST, so Swan only needs to be started once and can then be used as a rendering server. This leads to a much better user experience, because it has not to be started again for each rendering job.To enable this feature, you have first to enable the setting "useSwanForGpuRendering" in thePreferences. Then, specify the path to the Swan executable in the setting "swanInstallationPath" (here have only to specify the folder, where the executable is located, not the executable itself).You can also change the port which is used for communication via the setting "swanApiPort",but this is optional. Restart JWildfire and it should open up JWildfireSwan with enabled REST-API.You can ignore the Swan-interface and leave it in the background. When you now render an image with the GPU-option, the rendering is delegated to Swan. This works both in the main editor and in thebatch-renderer. So, you may use Swan to render frames for animations as well.(You can also direcly export flames to Swan via the clipboard and render them there, of course. )



Complete changelog:

- added support for JWildfireSwan as the the official GPU-rendering backend for JWildfire.



- new variation randomize button, which creates a guided random set of parameters for the selected

variation, this way you can explore the parameter space of a variation in a more controlled way.

This nice feature, along with the enhancements to the variations themselves, was implemented

by Rick Sidwell



- new variations by Brad Stefanov and Rick Sidwell:

- quad

- ringtile

- whirligig

- ringer

- rings3

- kifs3d

- tess_shape

- juliascopePlus

- cactusGlobe

- geometricPrimitives

- cell3D

- boxfold

- conicalSpiral

- drunkenTiles

- shapeWarp

- glynnSim2B

- romanesco

- naturalFoam

- deStijl

- meeple

- flora

- chaosCubes

- polySurf

- multi_ifs

- mandelbox2D

- camouflage

- point_mirror_symmetry

- flame_bulb

- prepost_blob

- mobiqN



- new "Julian Recurrenceplot" script, created by Rick Sidwell



- some references/documentation to certain variations, implemented by Rick Sidwell:

- recurrenceplot

- taprats

- wangtiles

- hamid

- isosfplot3d

- knots3d

- lsystem3D

- obj_mesh_primitive

- parplot2d

- polarplot2d

- sattractor3d

- yplot2d

- yplot3d

- auger

- barycentroid

- hexnix3D

- dc_cylinder

- dc_perlin

- falloff3

- post_smartcrop

- waved3b

- xheart

- juliascopePlus



- changes/bug fixes to the following variations:

- lsystem3D_js

- rosoni

- post_mandel*_crop and other fractal crop variations

- bulge

- knots3D

- pre_affine3D and psot_affine3D

- optimizations to SDF solid variations, like cappedcone3D

