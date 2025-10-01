 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212272 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
updated host server
(hopefully that fixes some of the desyncs that have happened)


UI:
card tooltip box is variable size now

Balance

Wizards:

Illga the bookworm

characteristic
+2 knowledge when obtaining a card -> +2 knowledge when obtaining a card outside the library
start potions 3 -> 2
health reduced by 2

Kwister Arcanus

ability
manacost 2 -> 3
health reduced by 1

Spells:

Repetition

also costs crystal
does not return repetition spells
(might be nerfed further in the future)


Clone

manacost 2 -> 3

Hungry Flame

obtain a Fatigue

Poison Spell
rare -> uncommon


Weapons:

Fruit Plate:

changed:
when you shuffle obtain 1 Fruit to the top of your draw pile

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3059161
