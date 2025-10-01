updated host server
(hopefully that fixes some of the desyncs that have happened)
UI:
card tooltip box is variable size now
Balance
Wizards:
Illga the bookworm
characteristic
+2 knowledge when obtaining a card -> +2 knowledge when obtaining a card outside the library
start potions 3 -> 2
health reduced by 2
Kwister Arcanus
ability
manacost 2 -> 3
health reduced by 1
Spells:
Repetition
also costs crystal
does not return repetition spells
(might be nerfed further in the future)
Clone
manacost 2 -> 3
Hungry Flame
obtain a Fatigue
Poison Spell
rare -> uncommon
Weapons:
Fruit Plate:
changed:
when you shuffle obtain 1 Fruit to the top of your draw pile
