updated host server

(hopefully that fixes some of the desyncs that have happened)





UI:

card tooltip box is variable size now



Balance



Wizards:



Illga the bookworm



characteristic

+2 knowledge when obtaining a card -> +2 knowledge when obtaining a card outside the library

start potions 3 -> 2

health reduced by 2



Kwister Arcanus



ability

manacost 2 -> 3

health reduced by 1



Spells:



Repetition



also costs crystal

does not return repetition spells

(might be nerfed further in the future)





Clone



manacost 2 -> 3



Hungry Flame



obtain a Fatigue



Poison Spell

rare -> uncommon





Weapons:



Fruit Plate:



changed:

when you shuffle obtain 1 Fruit to the top of your draw pile