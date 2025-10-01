Features
Added team deathmatch mode. Friendly fire is disabled for teammates
Added ability to hide user interface by pressing F11
Players are now invincible for a short amount of time after their respawn
Added projectile system, being now used for the gun
Added pushback effect to melee weapon
Changes
Player's name color now depends on their friendliness
Player's name tag size is now automatic for better readability in the distance
Leaderboard now displays player placement
Updated gun's sound effect
Improved character colors & face shadows
Bug fixes
Fixes hit detection that could be wrong depending on the player animation
Fixes legs position during jump not being properly synchronized
Changed files in this update