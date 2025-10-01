 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212261 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added team deathmatch mode. Friendly fire is disabled for teammates

  • Added ability to hide user interface by pressing F11

  • Players are now invincible for a short amount of time after their respawn

  • Added projectile system, being now used for the gun

  • Added pushback effect to melee weapon

Changes

  • Player's name color now depends on their friendliness

  • Player's name tag size is now automatic for better readability in the distance

  • Leaderboard now displays player placement

  • Updated gun's sound effect

  • Improved character colors & face shadows

Bug fixes

  • Fixes hit detection that could be wrong depending on the player animation

  • Fixes legs position during jump not being properly synchronized

