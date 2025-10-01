WHAT'S NEW• Discipline changes:
• Implemented treats and attacking - give food as a reward or fight for submission
• Infighting now prompts a discipline opportunity for the aggressor if the player character is available and the victim isn't injured
• Duty menu is completely blocked off when the player character is unavailable
• Added whims for active party members
• Redesigned Handler Torcrux
• Increased in-game duration of battles
WHAT'S FIXED• Handler Torcrux having an uncoloured mouth as Alt B and stray pixels in all cases
• Launch menu colour toggles affecting music volume and always disabling BW sprites regardless of whatever option was selected
• Personality not being set during BLOCK minigame
• Android ports crashing soon after launching
Changed files in this update