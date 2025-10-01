WHAT'S NEW • Discipline changes:

• Implemented treats and attacking - give food as a reward or fight for submission

• Infighting now prompts a discipline opportunity for the aggressor if the player character is available and the victim isn't injured

• Duty menu is completely blocked off when the player character is unavailable

• Added whims for active party members

• Redesigned Handler Torcrux

• Increased in-game duration of battles



WHAT'S FIXED • Handler Torcrux having an uncoloured mouth as Alt B and stray pixels in all cases

• Launch menu colour toggles affecting music volume and always disabling BW sprites regardless of whatever option was selected

• Personality not being set during BLOCK minigame

• Android ports crashing soon after launching