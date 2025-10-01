• The previously exposed body wearing only underwear is now covered with a cloth to ensure compliance with Steam's content guidelines and remove the "Nudity and Sexual Content" tag.
• Enhanced the cemetery scene with additional pumpkins and candles for improved atmosphere.
• Increased overall brightness to improve visibility and mood in key areas.
Patch Notes, 1 October 2025:
Update notes via Steam Community
