1 October 2025 Build 20212162 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• The previously exposed body wearing only underwear is now covered with a cloth to ensure compliance with Steam's content guidelines and remove the "Nudity and Sexual Content" tag.
• Enhanced the cemetery scene with additional pumpkins and candles for improved atmosphere.
• Increased overall brightness to improve visibility and mood in key areas.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3362671
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3362672
Windows Romanian Depot 3362673
Windows Russian Depot 3362674
Windows Spanish - Spain Depot 3362675
